Love and Relationships: Got Ghosted by Your Date? Here's What You Need to Know About Reaching out to Them

Ghosting someone is one of the worst ways to let someone know that you're not interested in them. What do you do if someone who you really like, ends up ghosting you? A user on Reddit was ghosted by a guy a few weeks after they started dating. And now that everyone is at home because of the COVID-19 crisis all over the world, she followed him on Instagram thinking that it could start a conversation between them. But reaching out to him on social media seems to have been of no help and now, the user is confused as to how to go about this. Love & Relationship: Signs That Indicate Your Partner Doesn’t See the Real You in a Relationship.

The answer to this query lies in the question itself. Is it actually worth reaching out to someone who has ghosted you? Imagine this – If you do start going around once again and he randomly disappears a couple of months later when things get more serious, would you be able to cope up with it? Ghosting is a cowardly act and even though questions like “Why did he do this?” will hound you for quite some time, it is best to never reach out to him.

It is absolutely a waste of time to sit and wonder where you could have possibly gone wrong because clearly, something is majorly wrong with him. He was the one who didn’t have the courage to be upfront about how he felt and honestly, that just shows that he wasn’t capable enough to own up to his feelings. If he was a mature individual who respects you and you’re your relationship with him, he would have definitely dealt with this in a better way. So, our advice would be to unfollow him on social media, live a fabulous life, and thank your stars for this closed door!