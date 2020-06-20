Have you ever got too bored masturbating, in the same way, all the time? If the answer is yes, you're not alone. For a lot of women who have been masturbating for over a period of a few years, they tend to find the routine to be too mundane. And that's natural, so there's nothing to worry about. The good news, however, is that there are more than one ways for women to masturbate and send their clitoris on an overdrive! No, seriously. This is not even an exaggeration. Quite a few women on Reddit were asked to share some of their best masturbation experiences, tips and tricks. And much to everyone's surprise, there are quite a few options to choose from. So without wasting any time, here's taking a look at a few masturbation tips for women to have an intense orgasm.

"Using a lubricant while masturbating can smoothen things up" "Use something for penetration if that's what gets ya, but clitoral stimulation is usually more effective for most women. Fingers work best for me, slower than picking up speed/intensity. I either read or watch porn usually for the visual stimulation." "I'm very sexual, just move your fingers around and shove them up there" "I am in my early 30s now and have been doing this for a bit. I think the best tip is to look at it like an opportunity to get to know yourself. There is no one to worry about pleasing other then yourself. Also, do some foreplay with yourself.. pull your own hair, rub or pinch your nipples.. whatever it is you like. It kind of gets things going mentally." "If you don't like direct clit stimulation, do it through your underwear."

There's no harm in experimenting when you're flying solo. However, if something doesn't work out for you, keep in mind that masturbation is a very personal experience. Your preferences and choices may not be the same so it is completely fine to stick to doing what you feel is comfortable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).