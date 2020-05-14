One Night Stand Risks: From Emotional Attachment to STDs, What Are The Possible Repercussions?

Sex (Photo Credits: Max Pixel)

As exciting as it may sound, casually hooking up with someone comes with its own risks and cons. Of course, at the end of the day, it is an individual’s decision whether they want to indulge in one night stands or no, there are certain things to keep in mind before you do. One night stands can be tricky and they come with their own sets of risks which are highly unavoidable. Here’s taking a look at some of them. First Date Tips: 5 Crucial Things to Observe in Your Partner That May Say a Lot!

Emotional Attachment

Watch out for this one! Before you actually have a one night stand with someone, do make sure that neither you nor they are going to get emotionally attached after having sex. Being vocal about the attachment bit is extremely important just so that you both have clarity on it. While you might be in for it only for the sex, the other person might be looking for something more. So, it’s always best to clarify that you’re having a one night stand with them only because you’re are purely interested in the sex.

Is it a Rebound?

You know, sometimes it’s not them, it’s us! We might actually lack the ‘hookup’ gene. We might consider hooking up with someone as an option to get over someone else. This is one of the worst things to do to yourself because it will only leave you confused about your feelings. So, think twice before you actually have a one night stand with someone.

What if He/ She Turns out to Be a Weirdo?

There is a strange satisfaction in having no strings attached but, what if the stranger you’re having a one night stand with, turns out to be a weirdo? They might just do something that might put you off or say something really weird. Or even worse, they might expect you to do certain things in bed that you may not be comfortable with. How are you gonna get away with that?

STDs

This one’s quite underrated but THE most important factors to consider. Sexually Transmitted Disease or STDs are quite common. Do make sure that your hookup partner and you are both free of them so that you don’t give it to each other.