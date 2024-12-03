Thanks to the blockbuster successes of movies like Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024, producers are announcing sequels and cinematic universes left, right, and centre. This is in addition to the ones already in the pipeline. The market is becoming so saturated with franchises that fans are questioning whether standalone movies can, well, stand on their own amidst the onslaught of sequels (like, who asked for a Cocktail sequel?). If they do manage to succeed, a sequel is often announced immediately, much like how the makers of Shaitaan are already working on one. Year Ender 2024: From Park Bo-Young’s ‘Light Shop’ to Lee Jung-Jae's ‘Squid Game 2’, Here Are 6 K-Dramas To Keep You Hooked This Holiday Season.

But do all Bollywood sequels work at the box office? Not always. In this box office feature, we examine sequels released in 2024 that tanked despite their franchise appeal—and why they failed.

1. Kaagaz 2 – INR 0.08 Crore

Why It Failed: For one, the first Kaagaz film was a direct OTT release. While it earned some acclaim, particularly for its subject and Pankaj Tripathi's performance, it didn't generate enough buzz to warrant a sequel—especially a theatrical one. To make matters worse, the sequel had very little to do with the original, aside from desperately clinging to the title.

2. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 – INR 0.50 Crore

Why It Failed: Dibakar Banerjee's sequel to his 2010 anthology film received positive reviews but failed to win over audiences. For one, the 'lust' element, which had intrigued viewers during the promotion of the original, was missing this time around. That allure had initially brought audiences into theatres for LSD, only for them to discover a genuinely dark and disturbing film. While LSD2 commendably explored themes like LGBTQ+ representation, trans rights, and media corruption, it ultimately felt too niche for the mainstream audience. Moreover, it lacked a hit track like the chartbuster title song from the first film, which had boosted the original's appeal.

3. Ishq Vishk Rebound – INR 4.59 Crore

Why It Failed: This was simply a poorly made movie with lacklustre performances, particularly by Pashmina Roshan. Like Kaagaz 2, the sequel relied solely on its name, expecting audiences to embrace its relatively unknown cast the way they had with Shahid Kapoor and the original crew. Unfortunately, the makers failed to deliver a chart-topping soundtrack or vibrant visuals. What audiences got instead was a mess of shallow storytelling, gratuitous make-out scenes and a female lead who refuses to wear weather-apropriate clothes.

4. Hindustani 2 – INR 3.65 Crore

Why It Failed: Although this list typically focuses on Hindi films, Hindustani 2 earns a mention due to the original Hindustani (1996) being a hit in Hindi-speaking circles. The sequel, however, was a disaster. It lacked AR Rahman's magical music and any semblance of competent direction or writing, leaving viewers wondering why Kamal Haasan bothered to don those outdated prosthetics again.

These box office misfires serve as a reminder that while sequels can cash in on nostalgia, success depends on quality storytelling, meaningful connections to the original, and an understanding of audience expectations.

