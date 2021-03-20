Most people have dreams related to sex and it is completely normal because it happens to many. So if you think that you are alone, having dreams of sex, then relax, you are not alone. Just as every dream wants to say something to you, in the same way, these sex dreams are also said to have some meaning. However, they may not necessarily mean that you are cheating on your partner if you dreamt of having sex with someone other than your partner. Sometimes these dreams don't even have anything to do with sex. This has happened to all of us at one time or another. In our dreams, we see a person becoming intimate with us, whom we may not even know, or probably know too well. Sleepgasms: Are They Real? Can Sex Dreams or Masturbation Cause Women To Moan and Orgasm in Their Sleep?

Is It Cheating If You Dream About Having Sex with Someone Other than Your Partner?

You had a sex dream and this person is not your partner. Seeing a sex dream with such a person is not a threat to your relationship. Actually, when we are sleepy, our brain shows us new things through dreams in many ways. Sex dreams have nothing to do with cheating. It is the brain's way of bringing any random matter or negative feeling inside you to the surface. There is a lot of research on this which makes it clear that it is not cheating if you dream of having sex with someone other than your partner.

Sex with an ex

Many people have this dream, but it does not mean that you still have feelings for them. Maybe the way your relationship is broken, lack of closure has something to do with. Maybe there is something in your mind that you feel has remained unresolved. If you want, you can finish your gilt by talking to them.

Sex with a celebrity

Sometimes the dream of sex with a celebrity seems so real that you feel that you are connected to them. It is not necessary that you have feelings for them, it can also mean that you also want to succeed and want people to like you in the same way.

Partner having sex with someone else

This is a common dream in women. It is believed that 1 in every 5 women dreams of this and may see it once every six months or once a year. This may NOT necessarily mean that your relationship is not going through a very good phase. It also means that somewhere in your mind, there is this fear that you will lose your partner.

We sometimes dream of having sex with our exes, a celebrity or sometimes even with a stranger. Every dream may have a meaning or maybe not. Dreams and their causes are still being researched. Whether your dreams are really related to your family life or career and life cannot be definitely said.

