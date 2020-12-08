One of the most important precautionary measures against the deadly Coronavirus has been social distancing. However, with things slowly going back to normal and businesses resuming, the hotel industry too has started functioning, hereby giving couples a choice to rekindle the romance. Now that hotels are open and fully functional, it is likely that unmarried couples who spent time apart due to the nationwide lockdown earlier would book a room to spend some time alone, away from the chaos. The idea of having sex in a hotel room can sure be tempting but is it safe given the times we are living in? Now that masks and sanitization have become our top-most priority, it is crucial for couples to head to only those hotels that are taking all precautionary measures so as to avoid minimal health risks. If you and your partner are willing to book a hotel room and have some intimate fun, here are a few tips and suggestions to keep in mind. How to Have Sex in a Joint Family? Sex Positions and Tips for People for Whom Privacy Is a Luxury.

As far as the hotel is concerned…

What are their COVID-19 guidelines?

First things first, once you have shortlisted a few hotels, check out their COVID-19 guidelines on the official website. Do enquire about whether they would disinfect the room before you check-in as it is of utmost importance for the room to be germ-free.

Are there too many cases around?

Check information about the nearby areas before booking the place. If you see a rise in COVID cases around, it's best to opt for another safer option.

Is their staff wearing masks and using sanitizers?

They’re sure going to expect guests to wear their masks and enter the hotel taking all precautionary measures, but is their staff maintaining the same too? Right from their servers, security guards to managers and other staff, each and every hotel employee has to wear face mask, gloves and use sanitizers often to curb the disease.

Are they providing clean sheets?

Once your temperatures have been checked and you’ve been thoroughly sanitized at the entry, make sure that you’re given fresh and clean sheets, pillows and towels inside the room. If you’re unsure about it, we’d suggest you take your own bedsheet and a small towel too, just in case!

As far as you and your partner are concerned…

Quarantine for seven days before and after the D-day.

Carry sanitizers with you even though you’re aware that the hotel is thoroughly sanitized.

Before having sex in a hotel room, wash your hands thoroughly.

Take hot water bath after having sex in a hotel room.

Hope these hotel room sex tips for unmarried couples during Covid-19 and all the precautionary measures to take before getting intimate with your partner helps you.

