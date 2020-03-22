Sex Query of The Week: Is It Normal for My Partner to Masturbate While Watching Porn?

Watching porn on smartphones (Photo Credits: File Image)

Q. I have my partner have a fascinating sex life. Honestly, it's been two great years, and we haven't even reached a plateau. While I am delighted and do not want anything more from my romp sessions, I have discovered that my partner watches a lot of porn. Although I do not even feel the need for masturbating, is the inclination that my partner has towards porn mean that are longing something more fun and exciting? Is it normal for him to watch porn without me?

Ans. Your partner watching porn has nothing to do with your relationship or your sex life. Men masturbate no matter what, so it should not matter to you if they are doing it while watching porn or without it. Often, masturbation is a stress reliever for men, so you have nothing to worry. GirlsDoPorn.Com Finally Goes Offline! XXX Site Taken Down After Controversy of Duping Women Into Making Porn Videos.

Men like things visual but that does not mean that they want to be with the porn stars. In fact, a lot of women enjoy watching porn, and there is no problem with it. What Type Of XXX Porn Does Your Woman Like? Some Eye-Openers Rolled Out By Pornhub That You Won't Believe.

Watch Porn Together

Try watching porn together if you are not okay with your partner's porn-watching habits. Try and find some female-friendly porn that you both will enjoy. You can also take a monthly subscription for the porn site of your choice. Try to browse for a porn site that depicts your fantasy, whether it is a threesome or a girl-on-girl. Watch Porn With Partner For a Better Sex Life! 5 Crazy Benefits of Watching XXX Content With Your SOS.

When you both are on the same page, you will be left with zero insecurities about each other. Also, try and be vocal about your sexual fantasies with your partner. You will not only peep deeper into each other's like or dislikes but will also connect better.