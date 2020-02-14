Ultimate Sex Position For Valentine's Night 2020: Try Out the Orgasmic Princess Sex Position For an Intense Climax

Valentine's day sex position (Photo Credits: TheNounProject and File Image)

We wish you a very happy Valentine's day 2020! Lovers' day calls for some really amazing sex and you cannot deny that. Good sex after an amazing date can give you the best orgasm of your life, because your mood will be elevated. However, a special day like Valentine's day, calls for a super special sex position. Something that you will remember for a long, long time. Well, how about does the princess sex position sound? Well, it is not as vanilla as it may seem to you but can, in fact, get super rough! While it starts out soft and romantic, it slowly takes you on a passionate roller coaster ride and then gives you an intense climax! Let's discuss the Princess sex Position in detail.

How to Ace The Princess Sex Position Perfectly

For the princess sex position, the man has to hold the woman in both his arms like he would to a princess who has fainted. Very similar to what dulhas to when they take their Dulhans away. Precisely, one arm under the knees or the woman and another arm under the neck. Now the man can slowly penetrate the woman while her legs are placed side by side except her knees tilted so that it is easier for the man to penetrate.

You guys can end a number of times with this sex position. It has also been known to give multiple clitoral orgasms to the woman because in this case the legs are not spread apart and it gives more clitoral rubs than other sex positions.

The sex position is also as good as a workout, especially for the man who can get his arms done while also enjoying an amazing orgasm. This Valentine's night make every minute count! You can also try delaying orgasm to get the big O at the end. We wish you a happy and sex-filled Valentine's day to you!