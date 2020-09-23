Choking, a fetish where you disrupt someone's breathing to get a sexual high has stayed in the society from a very long time. This fetish for many is an important part of bondage and domination. Both the people who choke and receive choking are known to enjoy Erotic Asphyxiation. Also known as, erotic asphyxiation, or choking has become the new normal. The idea is to strangulate or deprive the person who wants to be choked of oxygen. However, it can be very dangerous and even be fatal. However, the worst part is that, these days, choking is highly inspired by XXX porn videos available on websites like pornhub.com and xnxx.com where half of the effects are given via VFX and other post-production tools. Porn-Inspired Sex Trend: 9 Out of 10 Women Want to Be Choked During Sex? Erotic Asphyxiation Needs to STOP!

What is Erotic Asphyxiation

Erotic asphyxiation, also known as asphyxiophilia, hypoxyphilia, breath control play or choking is the practice when the flow of oxygen to the brain is attempted to be restricted on purpose to obtain better sexual arousal. The term autoerotic asphyxiation means when someone chokes themselves to derive sexual pleasure. A person who likes to engage in the activity is sometimes called a gasper. However, erotic asphyxiation can be brutally fatal with accidental death due to asphyxia.

Brain Damage and Cardiac Arrest

If not played by the rules, prolonged choking can cause brain damage or even cardiac arrest. If not performed safely one can interrupt the flow of blood through the veins in the neck causing lightheadedness. Often people get addicted to this lightheadedness.

Death

Last year a 19-year-old Hackensack woman died due to choking by Michael Gaffney who was charged with manslaughter in her death. Gaffney is said to have had put his hands around Garcia’s neck during intercourse when she lost consciousness. There have been many cases where choking has caused death.

Porn and XXX Movies

Porn and XXX movies have had a huge imapact on sex trends even in the past. Sex in porn is not real, they are presented with enhanced effects to have proper impact on the viewers. Many take notes from the XXX movies and try them our at home without any precautionary measures and safe words leading to fatal consequences.

Safewords are the key! You can experiment anything with your partner by laying some ground rules and establishing a safe word or gesture they can use during choking.

