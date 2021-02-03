As soon as the cold weather begins to chill up our surroundings, the romance surges amongst couples. The winter season is said to be a stimulus to putting couples appear in a sexy different mood. As winter progresses, the excitement and romance amongst partners also increases. This is the reason why couples enjoy sex more during winter and that is why today we are going to give you some tips that will make your experience during sex in winter even more exciting and you will be able to enjoy this moment more with your partner better.

Undressing

Being ready for sex means removing clothes BUT removing clothes during the harsh winters of December is not less than punishment. So to maintain interest in your partner you can make some changes in your partner's wardrobe. For example, opt for lingerie decorated with fur.

Wine and Dine!

A glass of red wine can ensure to heat things up. Red wine acts as an aphrodisiac and it has been proven that it shows an amazing effect. Not only does it keep you warm BUT you will be able to enjoy those beautiful moments of love.

Hot water shower

Hot water shower will charge you up! You can have sex while taking a hot water shower. If you want to get rid of the fatigue of the day, then take a hot shower. Hot water helps you get rid of fatigue and provide you with energy.

Fragrance

Invest in some good fragrances for the winter days. To make the winter season little more soothing give your senses something to enjoy. The oriental fragrances will fill your partner with excitement.

Warm-up things in your bedroom with these tips. You can also set the bedroom temperature beforehand to make your experience better.

