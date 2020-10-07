It is often thought women don't enjoy sex as much as the men do, especially when they reach their forties. However, that is not the case. Women very much enjoy sexual intimacy and even want it is more. There are several misconceptions related to women and their sexuality that people tend to not understand. This in turn leads to women not enjoying sex to the fullest. Recently, experts busted the myth that said women aged 40+ do not enjoy sex as much. They revealed that they continue to actively engage in sex and are able to tell their partners about their desires better. However, that isn't the only misconception people have about women and their sexuality. Here are a few other myths that need to die about women and their sexual desires

Women Just Have One Kind of Orgasms

While some have clitoral, some women have a penetrative orgasm. It really depends on each woman how she likes it. There is no one formula that works for all of them.

Women Don't Think About Sex As Much As Men

They do. There is no comparison but women do think about sex and enjoy the act. Women love to have sex as much as the men and also think about it.

Women Don't Masturbate

Women do masturbate and way more than you might imagine because MULTIPLE ORGASMS. So yea, many people think that women don't like to self-satisfy themselves but it is wrong.

Women Don't Have Casual Sex

They Do. They like having casual sex too. It is often believed that women are way too emotionally involved to not have casual sex but that stands untrue.

It is also said that women don't usually initiate sex and expect the man to start. It is not true. In fact, some women get better turned on when they initiate sex and take charge.

