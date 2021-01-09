XXX porn videos the answer to "how to have sex?" Sounds like getting your medical degree via YouTube. But recent research has shown that young adults, from age 18-24 actually turn towards as a helpful source to learn how to have sex! A new study led by a Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researcher published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior reveals that a lot of young adults learn a lot about sex from XXX porn websites like pornhub.com or xnxx.com. A quarter of young adults said porn was their most helpful source of information about how to have sex. About less than a quarter said sexual partners were the most helpful source whereas very few said it was friends, parents, media, or healthcare professionals. Side Effects of Porn: Men's Obsession With XXX Content May Hamper Women's Health.

Female respondents, on the other hand, said they were much more likely than male respondents to report that their partners were the most helpful source of information about how to have sex. "The evidence suggests that young adults, and in particular heterosexual men, undervalue talking to their partners about what is pleasurable--too many of them may believe that it's possible to be 'good at sex' independent of any feedback from a particular sex partner, which is a belief they may be getting from pornography," says study lead author Dr Emily Rothman, professor of community health sciences at BUSPH. Sex Query of the Week: Can Porn Addiction Affect Your Sex Life? Signs That You Can't Orgasm Without XXX Videos.

"The good news is that, when parents have conversations with their teenage children about sex, we think that their children are listening and are less likely to see porn as a good source of information," Rothman says. Porn Ruins Sex for Women, Makes Them Feel Bad About Their Bodies, Says Study.

Can Porn Be a Trustworthy Source To Learn About Sex?

Rothman also revealed the downside of the of learning about sex via XXX porn. Rothman said, "The bad news is that young adults are misunderstanding what porn is there for. Most free, online pornography is there for entertainment and to make money for the creators. It isn't there to teach you what you are supposed to do when you are having sex."

Recently another study suggests that as children and teenagers spend increasing amounts of time online, many parents now use Internet filtering tools (such as parental controls) to protect their children from accessing sexual material online. However, new research from the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford has found that Internet filtering tools are ineffective and in most cases, were an insignificant factor in whether young people had seen explicit sexual content.

