Q. My boyfriend is addicted to porn. We have been in a relationship for 1 year now and while we have sex, it is not that great and I would blame porn for that. He is unable to climax without porn and I feel that while he orgasms while having sex with me, he thinks about porn too! It looks like he just cannot orgasm without porn. Can someone be addicted to porn despite being in a relationship? Help!

Ans. Porn doesn't usually have any side-effects until the addiction gets so bad that it starts hindering daily life and normal sex life. If you feel that your boyfriend is a porn addict then you might want to talk to a sex therapist. However, it is first important to determine if at all your boyfriend is addicted to porn. You must consider talking to your boyfriend first before worrying about it. There is a difference between porn addiction and compulsion. While a person with porn addiction won't consider the negative consequences, the same might not be with compulsion, and it is easier to tackle. However, if you are absolutely not sure if he is addicted to porn or not, you must check out for these common signs of porn addiction:

One loses track of time.

Postpones important work to watch XXX movies.

Unable to stop watching even after knowing it is hampering your life

Not minding losing a lot of money to watch porn

Losing interest in real sex

Cannot orgasm without sex at all

Forcing your partner to watch porn even if they don't want to

Unrealistic idea or sex

You can't stop watching porn even if you are in physical pain due to constant masturbation.

Anger and dissatisfaction.

Usually, people who are addicted to sex remain frustrated and aren't able to conceal their addiction to XXX content. So most probably, you'll know if he's addicted to porn because the symptoms are very evident. However, it is for the best if you visit a professional sex therapist.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

