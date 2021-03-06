Exercise can improve your physique, let you feel more energetic throughout the day, have a great sense of wellbeing, and feel more positive and relax.

One of the first athletes in women’s bodybuilding, Rita Jairath, believes that we need to change the way we perceive physical activity. It shouldn’t be something that we “we have to do” but something that can influence and bring along implicit wellbeing. Fitness and exercise also serve as a power dose for mental health challenges.

How does exercise impact mental health?

If you exercise regularly, you are bound to boost your overall mood. With physical activity, you ought to relieve stress and sleep better. Moreover, it increases the supply of oxygen to your brain. Thus, you reduce the risk of disorders such as memory loss and keep your brain sharp. Research states that just a fair amount of exercise can lead to a significant difference.

You need to use exercise as a powerful tool without bothering your fitness level or age. To keep up with the fast-paced life, keep mental health problems at bay, and have unfaltering energy, you can get the best out of life with exercise. Moreover, having some sort of physical activity can help have a positive impact on crucial mental issues such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), anxiety, and depression.

Exercises make a practical yet natural medicine for anti-anxiety treatment. It boosts mental and physical energy while releasing endorphins. In addition, physical activity can break the cycle between your body and mind and help you have a stress-free life. Since they are closely related, when your body feels relaxed with exercise, so will your mind.

Likewise, stress response characterizes trauma and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). You can focus on the movements that involve both legs and arms, such as weight training or running, to closely feel the physical sensations in your muscle and joints.

Getting Inspired from Rita Jairath

In an interview, Rita Jairath mentioned that it’s a common problem to live an unfulfilled life. Do not put your life in boxes. Do not consider time as the only determining factor. Stop being afraid to lead life and put one foot in front of the other. Do not worry about what society would say. She further says, “My son was detected with Autism. But there was limited knowledge about it in India. After asking for help from a US relative, I built therapy strategies and flashcards based on the autism literature they sent to me. Each one of my family members had lost hope in him, but I did not.

One of the neuropsychiatrists suggested enrolling him in sports. Also, my son wanted to have six-pack abs. So, I took him to a gym and started training alongside.”

While her son was diagnosed with Autism, her mother was schizophrenic. Rita made sure that she remained fit despite the odds. Feeling exhausted, hopeless, overwhelmed, or bad about yourself are some serious yet common barriers that she came across. Gaining body confidence while starting small and focusing on the activities to enjoy helped her win the worst situation.