The skincare industry has never been larger, with a US market size of more than $150 billion in 2021. This is only set to grow over the coming decades, and this growth comes alongside the increased revenue and sales of RoseSkinCo. RoseSkinCo is proud to be on track to hit 200,000 IPLs sold in 2021. There are many reasons for this growth, from the solid and strong product on offer, to the impact of Covid-19 creating waves across the cosmetic world.

The Impact Of COVID-19

With lockdowns in place, restrictions on daily life, and the inability to do the things that you usually do, many people around the world have been forced to adopt DIY alternatives to the cosmetic services that they usually receive. This makes products like our RoseSkinCo a popular choice for those who want to handle their hair removal at home.

Alongside people being stuck inside, there has also been a significant rise in online shopping throughout the pandemic. This has given our website the chance to grow and gain more visitors, while also providing us with the opportunity to push for more sales.

Privacy & Comfort

Covid-19 isn’t the only reason that our IPL has become so popular. People value the privacy and comfort that comes with being able to handle your skincare at home. Our IPL is non-invasive and easy to use, and this means that people can avoid the often embarrassing process of public hair removal. This is something that is likely to become increasingly important in the future, with more and more options becoming available that are able to provide cosmetic services at home.

The First Of Its Kind

Our IPL is unique compared to similar products. Offering long-term hair removal, this device is able to rival the service that you would receive at a hair removal clinic, and this is something that was impossible to secure at home in the past. This is achieved with a proprietary design that uses powerful lasers that are able to be driven by regular outlets.

As the skincare market grows, it will be important for RoseSkinCo to work hard towards offering even more options to customers. Options like the IPL are excellent for consumers, providing them with loads of benefits alongside the great product that they have bought. Of course, though, the impact of Covid-19 will lessen over time, and this means that new products with even better features will be on the way in the future.