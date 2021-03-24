Sam silver who hails from New York City is a 17-year-old boy setting an example for many. Sam has been a top student in high school as well as he is fond of playing basketball.

A brief about Sam’s work

Sam is a DJ of some of the most hyped-up teen party’s around the Tri-state area. He started when he was only 14, mainly being known as an underground club DJ around New York City.

Sam has achieved hundreds of thousands of streams, listeners, before the age of 17. “My style gravitates towards hip hop melded with house and jazz. I’ve been strongly influenced by such artists as Jimi Hendrix, Mura masa, Kaytranada, and Kendrick Lamar”, Sam stated.

The reason why Sam chose this as his career

“Music has always been a part of my life. It was a way I could express myself and interact with the world around me. I taught myself to play the piano at 8 years old and competed in two competitions that I ended up winning. Succeeding in this way gave me the confidence to further pursue non-classical forms of music. My father gave me a mini Pioneer DJ set for my thirteen birthday, and the rest is history. I found myself in the beats”, Sam remarked

Sam’s father is very supportive of his DJ career and is one of his biggest inspirations as he was a self-made business person in real-estate.

Sam is destined to be the next big DJ out of NYC and he is working hard for the same.