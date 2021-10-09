“Stick Figure” series will be released on October 11th 2021, as one of the collectibles non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Elitium platform. The project was developed by american-ukrainian artist Lina Condes, a sculptor and interior designer. The story follows the success of the Emirates Mars Mission launched on February 9th 2021. The Experimental project was inspired by the development and operations led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The first Martian Art Station

«We can develop the art scene on Mars and Art Station can be the first Martian art gallery in the Mars mega city of the future” explains Lina.

Thinking about our sped up reality and daily competition of a contemporary human, Condes focuses on ‘mental states’, different emotions and psychological conditions that she attempts to represent by blending materials, shape and color. In a way, she works with metal and wood as if they were bronze and marble.

Sculpture ‘Desiree’ from the first Martian Art Station

Her stick figures are entirely dedicated to architecture, movement through sports activities. Lina’s figures are both heroic and ironic – strong monumental players in a brave new world.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Lina Condes will be there, leading the charge.