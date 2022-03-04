Magda Swider is an international fashion model and influencer who recently gets more and more attention from social media, just debuted at London Fashion Week for the world famous designers Ryan LO, KAFFA MOCKBILL and Bora Aksu. Some other notable appearances of Magda include modeling for leading brands like Fendi and Miu Miu. Looks like the Polish born model goes after her dreams and never stops. Top Model Magda Swider, she was just on the runway and we loved her performance. She looks stunning in natural makeup with a bit of eyeliner and shiny lipstick. We adore this season's runway makeup look.

We asked Magda Swider about what it was like to prepare for the runway. She says she had to train hard for the whole month and cut out carbs from her diet. She spent a lot of time doing reformer pilates, yoga and running.

She is not very skinny. Her waist is 61 cm. Most of the runway models are 60 cm minimum around their waist. Although Magda is not very skinny she has performed in the most prestigious fashion shows around the world. The designers have chosen her due to her strong and unique face features including big natural lips and thick eyebrows. Her light skin and blue eyes are also very big advantages.

She is a 1st KYU Karate Shotokan brown belt holder. She started her sport journey with Karate when she was 12 years old. She achieved a brown belt after 10 years of practice. She proved she has a strong mind, high motivation, patience and discipline.

Her first recent print magazine cover done in 2022 is for Inside Crochet Magazine sold in WHSmith UK. The photos were taken in the English countryside in Rockells Farm by Kirsten Mavric.

She is represented by Cyrus Models Agency who is the international leader in talent discovery and model management. She signed a contract with the agency early in 2018. You can check out her portfolio by visiting this link .

Her worst modelling participation was a real nightmare and painful hairstyle experience on the runway. Magda Swider walked for the designer Vin and Omi back in 2019 during London Fashion Week for the FUTURE FLOWERS collection SS22. Her hair was a very tight and long pony tail on the top of the scalp attached with fake hair. She admitted in her latest interview for feszyn.com that she suffered from a huge headache.

She designed her first outfit when she was 7 years old. She has always been passionate about fashion. As a child she would spend hours making outfits for her barbie dolls.

She loves to socialize but she recharges the best alone. The Polish model attends top fashion events but she loves time on her own. She said that being alone is more productive and she focuses better. She loves to read and watch documentary movies. Her favourite animals are dogs and horses. Her family dog in Poland is a German Shepherd. She likes watching horse racing and polo.

She likes handbags but she loves even more rucksacks. You can find a whole collection of Paul Smith rucksacks in her wardrobe. She does not drink coffee. She loves to start a day with a cup of green tea.