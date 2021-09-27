Establishing a nonprofit organization for the sake of humanity in itself is a beautiful thing, but the process is time-consuming and complex. Due to the intricacies involved, most of the applications are rejected, but with the help of A2Z Filings, the entire registration process is made easy.

With the rise of social activism and political reforms, many nonprofit organizations came into existence. As a result, there is an increased awareness among people towards giving back to society. However, even though people have impressive ideas and high spirits towards building ways to help the community, they lack an understanding of how to implement it. Therefore, there is a strong need to address this lack of experience, which is the focus of Shai Goldstein from A2Z Filings.

To start a nonprofit organization, many documents are required, but the most important ones are Articles of Incorporation, Corporate Bylaws, and organizational meeting minutes. If these documents are not present, accurate, or if there is any misrepresentation of information, the legal status of the organization can be nullified. Even if the legal status is not taken away, improper or incomplete information can lead to the cancellation of tax exemptions.

Most people are discouraged at the start of the filing procedure. This happens because of the documentation involved.

Roadblocks for Nonprofits

Even though there are many benefits to running a nonprofit organization, there are some setbacks too. It is not just at the start that there is extensive documentation required. Nonprofits have to provide relevant information regarding the funding and expenses every now and then.

Apart from that, there is a limit on the growth these nonprofits can attain, primarily due to the lack of time. Even if there is time to invest, funds can run short.

To keep everything streamlined and strategized, proper planning is required. It is difficult to align the goals, operations, and the donors’ expectations.

Shai Goldstein, understanding the need of the hour, helps these nonprofits through his company A2Z Filings. The company goes through the structure of these organizations and, looking at the objectives plus operations, designs strategies to tackle each situation. If the organization fails to create a business plan that is aligned with its culture and core competency, it is eventually going to fail in the future regardless if it does perform in the short term.

A2Z Filings helps organizations beat the marketing myopia. This way, these organizations can focus on the short term while looking at the bigger picture, the entire business as a whole.

One of the most crucial areas where A2Z Filings focuses is taxes. It is difficult for nonprofits and other companies to file tax returns because the entire process usually requires hectic documentation. If it is done through an accountant, it becomes pretty expensive. With the help of A2Z Filings, organizations can easily file the taxes and get advice to smooth out the operations further.

Tax exemption is one of the most important factors to attain yet perhaps one of the most difficult. A2Z Filings takes this lengthy process upon themselves so that the entire filing process with the IRS is done smoothly, and the client can rest assured regarding the tax status.

Nonprofits are usually exempt from several types of taxes but only through proper documentation and application. However, even the slightest errors in the documentation or the application itself can cause rejection; thus, it is essential to get experts’ help.

Helping People Serve the Community

To file your organization as a nonprofit, the application needs to be written in a specific tone and should have the required structure. Unfortunately, most people get confused regarding how to go about it.

To help people spread positivity and ultimately contribute to society as a whole, Shai Goldstein established his company A2Z Filings. The concept behind the company is to help others in their filings and procedures, especially when filing for a nonprofit organization with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The application starts with IRS form 1023. The form is complicated because it requires a lot of information regarding the corporation’s history, its budgeting, etc. if the organizational operations are complex, the procedure can take up to months.

There are different tax structures in different states, plus some states have additional laws and regulations. This makes the entire thought of opening a nonprofit organization even more challenging. A2Z Filings help people in the whole setup process, ensuring there are no errors and sufficient information is provided to the relevant authorities.

The Future and Technological Advancements

The financial market has developed a lot recently, with new products being introduced every now and then. Cryptocurrency is on the rise, with countries starting to recognize blockchain and crypto as emerging technologies. Similarly, companies around the world are beginning to accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment.

Keeping up with the DeFi trend and allowing people to have more accessibility, A2Z Filings have allowed their clients to pay with Bitcoin. With this, it is easier for clients to use their finances in multiple ways.

The company also aims to incorporate other cryptocurrencies in its payment method to facilitate its clients further.

Apart from the tax services, organizations also need proofreading services, especially nonprofits. To file for grants, information needs to be accurate. If the information is misrepresented or inadequate, the grant will be rejected. Another thing to keep in mind is the instructions provided by the grantmaker.

If the organization does not adhere to what the grantmaker states, it will result in grant rejection. To ensure the grant proposal is successful, A2Z Filings creates a strong narrative in all the proposals it makes, making sure the message is conveyed. As a result, all the possibilities of being rejected are reduced to zero.

The IRS has mentioned A2Z Filings for their application success rate.