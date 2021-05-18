“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.”--Stephen Covey

There are two approaches to achieve an established life, work for someone or create your business. The above-mentioned former approach to life and career is ingrained into many at an early age. The idea of handing over the reins of your career and life to a company does not guarantee a fruitful end. But those who step away from the orthodox career choices and carve a business have complete control over their decisions and life. One such exemplary business owner is Nanda Tiwari, who has toppled all the barriers to achieve a prominent position in the digital marketing industry. She is the proud owner of NanzVision Digital, a company that caters to digital marketing services along with the event management and marketing niche.

Nanda Tiwari was a straight-A student from the start. She did her graduation and joined IBM headquarters as an analyst. As the years passed, Nanda became proficient in various roles and acquired implementable skills required to build a business. During her time at IBM, she developed an intense inclination towards running her own business. After a decade worth of industry-changing experience, she stepped out of IBM to mark her presence in the global industry with her venture NanzVision Digital.

Nanda Tiwari understands the initial struggle when an employee starts working for his own business. She says, " Despite having the most diverse skill-set and a decade worth of experience, I was hesitant to make a move. It is the way we perceive success in life. Business isn't about only making money and transcends far beyond that. The idea of having total control is enticing and scary at the same time. I am glad that I overcame my hesitation and directed all my efforts in NanzVision Digital. It has been two years since its inception, and I am happy with our growth rate so far."

Nanda Tiwari is an apt example of how the determination is quintessential to achieve success in life. Her journey has just begun, and she has no intention of retiring anytime soon.