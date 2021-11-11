The Crown's new season on Netflix is going to be even more controversial than the earlier ones. We only got a glimpse of anger, anguish and agony building up inside Princess Diana. Things are going to get more heated in the fifth season with the inclusion of the Revenge dress. If you remember, Lady Diana's off-shoulder black dress at an official event post the Prince Charles admission to adultery on national television had become the talk of the town. A similar outfit will be worn by Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in the new season. Well, Daily Mail revealed the images as well and it got us thinking about someone who might have pulled off the same without anybody noticing. We are talking about Katrina Kaif and her sartorial choices for the promotions of Fitoor back in 2016. That was right after her break up with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Confirmation Leads To Twitterati Sharing Funny Memes and Jokes On Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor

It will be safe to say that Katrina Kaif had never looked better after watching the pictures. Be it ethnic or modern, the actress stunned everyone with her fashion sense. Many were stumped to see the transformation post the breakup! So we thought while the world talks about Lady Diana's revenge dress, we will talk about our very own Princess. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Get Engaged at Kabir Khan’s Home Amidst Buzz of Their December Wedding – Reports

Katrina Kaif at #Fitoor promotions today pic.twitter.com/VUVXWSD3u1 — Katrina Kaif Russia (@KatrinaKaif_RU) January 21, 2016

They're killing it! Check out Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's look for the day for #Fitoor promotions. #pinkvil… pic.twitter.com/LbdjD29evt — PrimeMax Media (@PrimeMaxMedia) February 2, 2016

Katrina Kaif brings in her zest for fashion at #Fitoor promotions in this Bhumika Sharma… https://t.co/ZPEwwM73iR pic.twitter.com/Rv6BUWPGPI — Dj Bakers_E (@bakers_E) February 4, 2016

Katrina Kaif shines bright in Jill Stuart for the final round of ‘Fitoor’ promotions. https://t.co/TOuyt4fi9U pic.twitter.com/QYOKiFojxZ — theffjournal (@thefnfjournal) February 11, 2016

Katrina Kaif Hot Pictures Fitoor Promotions in Delhi https://t.co/nE7CrdJLt7 pic.twitter.com/QHrCKmjRSL — JattShare Team (@jattshare) January 29, 2016

It's been many years since Ranbir and Katrina have broken up and both have moved on. Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt while there are strong rumours that Katrina Kaif is marrying Vicky Kaushal this year.

