Shanghai Disneyland Opens For Public After Months of Coronavirus Lockdown, View Pics and Videos With 'Magic of Social Distancing'

Shanghai Disneyland reopens (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disneyland, a place that sparks magic with all Disney characters, rides, games and installations. A place that can make even the elders forget their adulthood and become children again. But due to the Coronavirus spread, the Shanghai Disneyland closed its door to the public and after three and a half months, the theme park has opened again. But this time, there is a restricted entry and of course, the social distancing norms. Pictures and videos from the park's reopening ceremony have been shared online. COVID-19: Tokyo Disney Parks Disneyland and DisneySea Shut for Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Fears.

Shanghai Disneyland is among the most visited tourist spots in China and has a capacity of over 80,000 people plus 12,000 cast members. But post COVID-19 outbreak, the norms are strict and thus not everyone can come in from parts of the country due to the travel restrictions still in place. The visitors now have to compulsorily wear masks, their temperatures measured at the entry and maintain social distance inside. The entry tickets are timed so that there are no too many people inside at a time. The magic of social distancing was more. China's Tourism Resumes, Nature Trail Site Jam Packed Even as World Continues Battle Against Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Check Some Pics and Videos from Shanghai Disneyland Reopening:

A Cheery Welcome Song

In a cheery song, Shanghai #Disneyland announces its reopening on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/Nq4gWo4pHs — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 11, 2020

The First Guests

The first guests to enter a reopened Shanghai Disneyland: pic.twitter.com/LI8BqKgxX7 — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 11, 2020

No Hugs, Only Waves

Social distancing at @Disney’s Shanghai theme park— for characters, too! Waves instead of hugs for the reopening. #China #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PDVoWtBRMx — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) May 11, 2020

Strict Measures

Welcome to the happiest land in the world! As the first and only reopened Disneyland globally, #Shanghai Disneyland welcomes back its fans today under strict virus control measures. Visitors are required to wear masks, get their temperatures checked and practice social distancing pic.twitter.com/tlh6724ROd — ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) May 11, 2020

Marvel Characters Welcoming The Guests

The Marvel heros and Disney characters are welcoming the guests at Shanghai Disneyland. #ShanghaiDisneyland #Disney pic.twitter.com/4I954P7Cwd — Roller Coaster Dream 过山车之梦 (@RCDclub) May 11, 2020

Less than 25,000 people can enter the park in a day, which boasts of a capacity nearing a lakh! As per CNN, there were periodic announcements to remind guests to have their face masks on at all times. While a majority of the park's attractions were open, the children's play area and activities that involved touching surfaces were shut. Taped boxes were marked on floors to help people maintain distance from others. The guests cannot give hugs or hi-fives to the Disney characters and have to take selfies even from a safe distance. Disneyland in Shanghai is the only park of the company to have reopened after the lockdown for months.