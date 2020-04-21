No Cheers To Beers! Germany Cancels Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Oktoberfest 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many events and functions this year. As the cases still continue to rise, the world's biggest beer festival, Oktoberfest in Germany's Munich also stands cancelled. Approximately 6 million people from around the globe gather here to cheer, try the best of beer and party but given the current situation worldwide, the risk is too high. Oktoberfest 2020 was supposed to start from September 19 to October 4. So if you had plans to head there and chug some great beers, it is in the best interest of everyone that the event is now not happening. 2020 Wimbledon Championships Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, New Dates and Schedule for Year 2021 Announced.

It would be the 187th of the beer festival this year. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder told the reporters, "The risk is too high. It was decided together that the Oktoberfest would be canceled this year. Based on the current situation, I can not imagine that such a large event would even be possible at that time." A few weeks ago, there was a consideration whether a mini-Oktoberfest only for the locals of Munich could be organised in the region. But the suggestion was dismissed by the city officials. Markus added that it hurts but then they have to do it.

Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich as a folk festival, it is an important part of the Bavarian culture. Large quantities of beer are consumed as people enjoy other attractions, such as amusement rides, sidestalls, and games. All the beers brewed within the city limits of Munich are served here. The festival has become so popular that even other countries have adaptations of the beer festival during the period. Met Gala 2020 Scheduled on May 4 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Coming to the updates on Coronavirus, the country has reported 147,065 coronavirus cases and the death toll is over 4,800. As per the latest lockdown measures, all the major public events until August 31 have been banned. Although Oktoberfest takes place towards the end of September, it is not possible to hold the event this year given to the situation of Coronavirus pandemic.