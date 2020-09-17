With more than 5 million cases of novel coronavirus, India is battling hard to curb the further spread. Necessary steps are being taken across the country and frontline warriors in service round the clock. While the battle is on, Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley has taken a stringent step to prevent its localities from contracting the virus. According to Spiti Tourism Society, the valley has decided to close down its tourism for the rest of the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The society has decided to not participate in any kind of tourism activity for this year. In a detailed notification, the stakeholders of Spiti and native people at large have urged travellers to cancel their planning for this year, to visit the valley. Himachal Pradesh Issues New Travel Guidelines, Tourists Can Undergo TRU NAAT, CB NAAT Tests Before Arrival Apart from RT-PCR.

Nestled in the Himalayas, the residents of Spiti valley had started following self-imposed lockdown much before it was enforced in the rest of the country. One of the significant reasons is that if residents fall sick, access to quality healthcare is quite far away. While decided to refrain travellers from using any accommodation at hotels, homestays or take part in any outdoor activities like trekking and camping, the notice specifies this significant point of the limited medical facilities in the region, noting that local community do not have a single of COVID-19 case so far.

“The decision is made considering the consequences of the pandemic on the high altitude region of Spiti valley which has limited medical facilities, underdeveloped infrastructure and extreme geographical conditions with our harsh winters,” reads a part of the notice. “We collectively believe that our valley cannot afford to get exposed to this pandemic, before the winters, considering we still do not have a single case of Covid-19 in our local community. The decision to close down tourism is a difficult one for us as the valley depends heavily on tourism, but it is a necessary step to help curb the entry of COVID-19 in Spiti Valley,” the notice adds.

Check the Detailed Notice Here:

Spiti Tourism Society announces that its closed for tourism for the year 2020 #spiti #covid19 pic.twitter.com/66yLtpn9sk — Himanshu Khagta (@khagta) September 16, 2020

Situated in the north-eastern part of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley attracts tourists from across the country. The valley comprises of several high mountain ranges attracting many travellers and trekkers across the world. The valley and surrounding region is one of the least populated areas of India and is the gateway to the northernmost reaches of the nation. Spiti Valley will remain close for the rest of the year 2020, and travellers are urged to cancel their planning, in case they did and reschedule later, once the situation normalises.

