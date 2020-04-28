Udit Kumar: The Youngest Internet Marketer of India!

Udit Kumar (Photo Credits File Image)

Udit Kumar is an Entrepreneur, Visionary, Internet Marketer, and Facebook Ads Expert, who changed his life towards the peak of decent life at the age of 19. Today, Udit Kumar is the Youngest Internet Marketer of India. He is Founder/CEO of Digital Marketing Agency UDIT MEDIA. What you were doing at the age of 15? Probably roaming around with friends and discussing video games. Well at the age of 15 Udit Kumar started learning about Websites and launched his very first website on the internet.

Today Udit has scaled his company to 6 figures, Somewhere around $100,000 is annual revenue. Udit’s journey was always a roller coaster ride that witnessed several ups and downs. In chase of his dreams, he left the school at a pretty young age. He acquired digital marketing skills and felt like it was designed for him. And, his confidence and spark to succeed transformed his vision to become a self-independent and successful entrepreneur.

Udit Kumar (born 18 August 2000; India) has spent the majority of his time studying the Internet. When Udit Kumar was in High School he had created multiple streams of income online. (From his youtube Channel, Blog, Dropshipping, Affiliate Marketing.) He literally started earning more than his school teachers and principal just from his laptop and the Internet. From a very young age, Udit’s goal was to be financially free and He saw that opportunity on the Internet, and then he decided to drop his high school and chase his dream as an Internet Marketer. He took a big risk because the Internet was very new in India at that time. According to him, dropping out of school helped him to get more focused and upgrade his Online Skills.

Launch of UDIT MEDIA

In the year 2018, Udit Kumar started helping a few business owners with Facebook ads that were helping them to get more leads and sales. He saw a big problem business owners were facing in getting sales online due to lack of Internet Marketing Knowledge. He decided to launch his own marketing Agency to help Business owners and Personal Brands! His company UDIT MEDIA offers many Internet Marketing Services and helps other companies grow online. Today UDIT MEDIA works with 50+ Clients around the globe.

Udit Kumar has grown his company from zero to $100,000 a year in revenue. When it comes to Internet Marketing Udit is a genius. Through his company, he has assisted more than one hundred businesses to generate greater revenue online. He had successfully turned his passion into profit.

At such a young age, Udit Kumar is a Well Known Face of Internet Marketing in India. He already hit many milestones and garners experience of a lifetime, and joined the league of one of the most budding successful entrepreneurs on the planet. Along the professional life, Udit’s vision to empower people by sharing his knowledge always pushed him to inspire people through his YouTube Channel, Blogs, and marketing keynotes.

Udit Kumar Background

He already knew what he wanted to achieve and reach the ultimate milestone in life, and this clarity of thoughts made him stand out from the crowd. After leaving high school he pursued his dream with utmost dedication and self-confidence and kept working until he felt like everything in hand. Before the journey, He was merely a typical Indian kid in his school, good at studies, but with a dream to attain a prosperous life.

Udit Kumar Specialties

Some of Udit’s remarkable skills are – Entrepreneurship, Leadership skills, Facebook ads, Sales Funnel Building, web development, and marketing strategy. Along with this, his effective interventions with individuals and profound knowledge of digital marketing.

He is always grateful to his family to be there for his support always. Being enthusiastic and immersed in his work, he never feels anxious and feels like he fits in the right block of the puzzle that is predestined to him. That was God’s plan according to him. Enjoying the good vibe and keen to share the positive vibrations to people all around, is the part of the challenge he wants to outclass every day.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Udit Kumar

Founder and CEO of UDIT MEDIA

LinkedIn – @uditsays

Instagram – @uditsays

Facebook – @uditsays

Twitter – @heyudit