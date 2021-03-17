In today's time, people who indulge in social service are highly respected. They inspire others to step out and work for the betterment of the society. Social Service need not be always about donating money. One can help in a lot of ways and Pune's Junnar Taluka's Narayangaon village's young man named Vishal Dilip Bhujbal has found his way.

Vishal has taken inspiration from Bhayyuji Maharaj and has selflessly worked for seekings solutions to problems of people from local to national level, Galli to Delhi. He is called the “Youth icon” who decided to give away all the luxuries of life and contributed to society by cremating unclaimed bodies like they were his own family. Bhaiyyuji Maharaj asked him to do so and as Vishal trusts and respects him, he agreed to do so.

So far, Vishal Dilip Bhujbal has cremated more than thousand unclaimed bodies through the medium of Suryoday Parivar Vishal also raises awarness about Godavari and Narmada cleanliness drive at Nashik, Paithan, Hatgaon in Maharashtra and Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. He does anything he can to help the poor and downtrodden in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. But that's not the only good contribution the 34-year-old has been doing towards the society. Vishal Dilip Bhujbal also helps children diagnosed with HIV AIDS in Khamgaon. He also looks after the needs and necessities of the tribal Ashram Shala. Working so much for the welfare of the society helped him to connect with thousands of people which helped him organise various programs in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Vishal's undertakings include personality development program, rural development project, career guidance meets, blood donation camps, distribution of educational material to school children, distribution of seeds and fertilizers to ryots and peasants, conducting constitution awareness campaigns, water resource works in Osmanabad, mass marriages of poor and distressed youths in various districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about Vishal Dilip Bhujbal's background, he belongs to a humble family of Narayangaon. His father Dilip Bhujbal is a farmer and his mother Sashikala is a homemaker. They wanted their son to get a stable job and make a better livelihood for himself. But Vishal chose his own path and Bhaiyyuji Maharaj's work left an impact on him. His parents are happy and proud of their their son who is honest with his work and has decided to devote his life towards helping others.