Want to Look Good Consistently? Eat Right- Says Ukrainian Supermodel Margarita Storozenko

The desire to look good has had the world in its grip for long. Most of the people were happy with good apparel, makeup and accessories a couple of decades back, but the emphasis has shifted to a well- defined body now. We keep wondering how those supermodels manage to stay in those zero figures all the time. We had a conversation with Ukrainian beauty and promising model Margarita Storozenko to find out.

Margo was a delight to speak to, as she revealed a very sensible approach coupled with enthusiasm to share her fundamentals on fitness and looking good.

“As a model, how I look is very important to me. However, rather than take shortcuts, I believe in building a body that is healthy and beautiful from the inside out. For me good looks are part of something larger- it has become a worthy goal for my entire way of life and philosophy”, Margo said.

Elaborating, Margo pointed out that each person’s body is uniquely beautiful. A lot of factors including genetics go into the uniqueness of each body. To her, a healthy attitude is to take one’s body to the best it can be, to make the best out of its distinct features. This evolves into a sense of pride in what one makes oneself into. And that is something each of us owes to ourselves!

A lot of people work hard at the gym to achieve a chiseled body, Margo observed. However, when it comes to nutrition, they continue their regular food habits with some supplements thrown in. This simply won’t do. As they say abs are made in the kitchen.

“It is essential to have a meal plan, and important to understand why one is to abide by certain choices. That helps one to stay motivated”, Margo continued. The general framework of a balanced diet is universal. Within it each of us may choose foods that can be sourced fresh, locally. What works for one geographic locale may not help in another.

“For this reason, I would like to show some general pointers rather than delve into details of my daily meals. I have long refused flour, especially the processed variety. Sugar and excess salt are a strict no-no for me. I believe the reasons are easy to see. However, it isn’t easy to follow consistently- in fact it is easier said than done”.

Margo was quick to add that all this does not mean one is not to indulge in one’s favorite candy or cake once in a while. The key is, it just stays that way- once in a while. A fanatic approach often breaks one: that is why a lot of people fail to follow through with their New Year resolutions to become fitter. On the other hand moderation helps one to maintain discipline in the long run.

Drinking regimen is another crucial factor, Margo added. “I learnt this from my massage therapist, and have since noticed that my body is far more flexible and skin supple when I stick to sensible drinking”.

“I think I can hear you muttering that all this is too much to ask for”, Margo broke into peals of laughter. The passion for fitness resurfaced quickly enough:“Believe me, once you start to take care of nutrition and fitness and the results become visible, you wouldn’t want to abuse your beautiful body with junk food, ever”.

As parting advice, Margo stressed the role motivation and discipline had in the journey. And yet, to start is half the battle won, she concluded.

Please find more about Margo on his Blog http://margo-s.com/.