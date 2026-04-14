"As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," Kidman said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, as reported by Variety. Reflecting on the challenges of balancing family and professional responsibilities, she added, "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.'"Kidman acknowledged that her decision might seem unusual. "So that's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning," she said, adding that the idea may sound "a little weird," according to Variety. The actor, whose father passed away in 2014, continues to remain active in her film career, with projects including Scarpetta, Margo's Got Money Troubles, and the upcoming Practical Magic 2.Kidman is not alone in exploring end-of-life care roles. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao has also trained as a death doula, citing her long-standing fear of death as a motivation. "I have been terrified of death my whole life. I still am. And because I've been so afraid I haven't been able to live fully... And because I'm so scared of it, I have no choice but to start to develop a healthier relationship with it, or the second half of life would be too hard," Zhao said in an earlier interview, according to Variety. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Reportedly Separate After 19 Years of Marriage – Here’s What We Know.