From potential burglaries and theft to damage to the property, security is one major issue that needs to be addressed as soon as you move into a new property. There’s no such thing as too safe, especially when it comes to your brand new home.

Many homeowners worry about the costs of implementing added security, but we’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune to add some extra protection to your new property. All you need is some good researching skills, a good locksmith and a designated budget. Here are some of the things you can do to increase your security without breaking the bank:

Change the locks

It is always a smart idea to change your locks if you have just moved in to a new property. This way, you’ll be at ease and eliminate doubts whether a previous owner or anyone else has a copy. There are two options to changing your locks”

Rekeying - This is basically changing the locks so that they fit a new set of keys.

Lock replacement - As the name suggests, this means removing the old locks and installing new ones with a new set of keys.

When it comes to deciding which of these options is right for you, it’s best to consult a professional locksmith and get their opinion. For example, if the locks are outdated and a potential security risk, then lock replacement is definitely the way to go.

Add security with deadbolts

There are many versions of deadbolts you can choose from, and there are even high security versions that offer great protection against lock bumping. You can make them more secure with a special device that can be easily installed and prevent them from turning, which prevents lock picking.

Install bars over your windows

Front doors are not the only point of entry into your home. Consider installing grates or bars over your windows for added protection, but make sure you consult your state’s fire code before you proceed. It might be prohibited to put bars over certain windows in your state (such as bedroom windows)

Install high- security locks

There are different types of high-security locks on the market today, and it’s only a matter of finding the one that suits your budget. High-security locks have special mechanisms resistant to lock picking, which may potentially detour an intruder. Remember, most burglaries happen when a property seems like an easy prey.

Install CCTV or motion detectors

Last but not least, a simple video surveillance system or motion detection lights are a great addition to your home security arsenal. They’ll help you feel more secure and they come with various advanced features, so you’ll surely be able to find an option that fits your new home security needs.

Moving into a new property is a big change, so it’s important to make sure all your possessions and loved ones are safe right from the start. These are just some of the many options available out there that can help you feel more secure. The best thing you can do is research and ask around for reliable hardware, locksmiths and systems that will fit your budget and help you feel secure. A little effort in the beginning will save you the headache of having to deal with losses and costly repairs after a break-in.