Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a BIG statement at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia, where he was honoured for his contributions to cinema. During the event, the Dangal star discussed the possibility of a much-awaited collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir confirmed that they have discussed the idea and are eagerly awaiting a perfect script to bring their dream project to life. Aamir Khan in Conversation With Yuval Noah Harari: How To Buy Mumbai Tickets on BookMyShow for Crossword Event on ‘Sapiens’ Author’s Latest Book ‘Nexus’.

Aamir Khan, SRK, Salman Khan in a Film Together?

At the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, Aamir Khan gave a nod for a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. “About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were together and we did speak about this. I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn’t do a film together. I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and were, ‘Yes, we must do a film together. The three of us’. Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will need the right kind of story. So, we’ll have to wait for the right script. We are all looking forward to it," Aamir said. Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan Receives Award for His Illustrious Career in Bollywood; Check Out His Winning Speech (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Confirms Movie With SRK & Salman Khan

Latest: Aamir Khan on "Khan-trio" in a single project - "Me, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman did speak about it 6 months back. Salman & Shah Rukh agreed to it & hopefully we will do a film together." at Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah.#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DCJE0wlOWu — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) December 6, 2024

Earlier, on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Aamir Khan had also expressed his interest in collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. During the show, Aamir shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated collaboration, saying, “I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman when they were together. I told them that we’ve been working in the industry for so long, and it’s time we do a film together.”

So, are you excited to see Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a dream project?

