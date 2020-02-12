AAP Does a 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' on Hug Day Depicting Delhiites Thanking Arvind Kejriwal After Delhi Polls 2020 Results

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Jadoo ki Jhappi scene from the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi, February 12: A day after sweeping the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 by securing a massive mandate of 62 seats, Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday thanked the Delhiites on the 'Hug Day'. Being the Valentine Week in progress, AAP had also shared a similar tweet on 'Promise Day', which was on Tuesday, promising to serve Delhiites with same zeal for another term.

Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party shared an image from the movie "Munna Bhai MBBS", depicting the "Jaddo ki Jhappi" on the 'Hug Day'. However, the image had a satrical angle where Delhiites can be seen thanking incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and stating "Tum bohot mast kaam karta hai (You do a fabulous job)." AAP Promises to Serve Delhiites on 'Promise Day' After Sweeping Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'We Won't Let You Down'

Here's the AAP tweet:

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP shared a similar image on its social media handle and the voters of Delhi and promised the, to serve with same zeal for another term. As the final trends showed a thumping majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on 'Promise Day', AAP's social media team took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you Dilli for electing us again. On this #PromiseDay, we promise to serve you with the same zeal for another term. We won't let you down. Dilli, we love you ❤️"

Here's the AAP tweet:

Thank you Dilli for electing us again. On this #PromiseDay, we promise to serve you with the same zeal for another term. We won't let you down. Dilli, we love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cup2menKvs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Following the victory of AAP in the national capital, the image of the toddler 'Mini Mufflerman' grabbed the eye balls of Tweeple. The photograph shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and of course, the muffler. As per the Election Commission of India, AAP secured winning lead in 62 seats, while BJP attained lead in 8 seats. However, Congress failed to open its account, this time too.