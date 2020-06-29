Bats, the flying mammals do not have a good reputation among most people now because of their association to the spread of Coronavirus. A lot of people fear these birds now. But recently, pictures of some cute white baby bats have been shared on Twitter and people's hearts are melting. The pictures are adorable, no doubt but they are far from how a real bat looks like. The pictures of the cute baby bats are going viral with comments hearting them are not real bats, they are just dolls made of wool.

Recently, some old pictures of giant-sized bats from Phillippines were shared online and they went viral. Most people are freaking out at the size of them, but they are not really "human-sized", they just have a longer wingspan. These are the Giant Golden-Crowned Flying Fox. Now, pictures of cute bats are also being shared on Twitter, although they are not the real bats, even if they look like at first glance. Bats Are Possible Source of Coronavirus? How Do They Survive the Virus While Humans Are Succumbing to the Deadly Disease.

While some careful observers did point out, that these are not real ones. These are woollen toys made by an artist named Anna Yast

So now if you go back to the pictures, you will realise these are toys. But do white bats exist for real? Yes, they do. They are the Honduran White Bat found in Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and western Panama. They are also called the Caribbean white tent-making bat or Cotton ball bat. They appear like cotton balls in appearance. They have a unique, entirely white fur and greyish colour towards the posterior.

A characteristic of this bat is their typically large leaf-like nose. They also have yellow pigments on their ears as you can see in the pics above. It is a small species, with a head and body length of 37–47 mm and weigh up to 5–6 gms. So, now you know that white bats aren't fake but they do not look like the ones being shared on Twitter. If you still want the dolls, you can look up the artist and buy for yourself.

