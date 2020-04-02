Bats Are Possible Source of Coronavirus? How Do They Survive the Virus While Humans Are Succumbing to the Deadly Disease

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

The novel coronavirus has infected many people globally, causing lockdown and panic. Health experts are urging people to stay hygienic and follow the practice of social distance to prevent themselves from contracting the virus. With no immediate cure for COVID-19, the fear is increasing. Meanwhile, scientists are racing to determine where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus came from. Before we jump into any explanation, let us all be clear that we do not have all the answers yet, including whether it came from an animal reservoir. However, many studies so far have suggested that bats could be the possible source of coronavirus. After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, researchers took samples from patients to study. The Chinese scientists found a 96 percent match with coronavirus found in horseshoe bats in Southwest China, the findings published in a study in Nature in February, 2020. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not ruled out this possibility that the virus has originated from bats. But if at all, it is true, how do bats survive the virus where humans are succumbing to the deadly disease. For How Many Days Do Signs of COVID-19 Last? Here's How Long Individuals Tested Positive for Coronavirus Remain Contagious.

A lot of studies suggest that bats are the host for many diseases-causing viruses which seem more likely to spread to humans. According to NPR, there are more than 130 different kinds of viruses found in bats.

How Bats Survive the Deadly Virus?

Bats are the only mammals which can fly. Researchers have linked to the genetic modifications associated with the flight with the beneficial changes to the bat’s immune system. The NPR report stressed that scientists believe bats have developed special immune systems to deal with the stress of flying. Bats immune system fights viral infections but does not overreact to them, preventing bats from falling ill from the many viruses they have. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Now the reason why these viruses infect humans is their lot of contact with bats. There are billions of bats and thousands of different species. They live in huge crowded colonies together. These viruses are shed through urine, faeces and saliva of bats. The report added that Nipah Virus in Bangladesh was linked with date palm sap collected from trees that bars had licked or urinated on. When to Call a Doctor and How To Get Tested For COVID-19?

Another latest study by a team of researchers from the US, UK and Australia pointed out that the COVID-19 virus may have been in humans for years before it became the pandemic that has now stopped the world in its tracks. Although nothing as of now is inevitable, scientists are looking for more evidence before making an official announcement. So, wash your hands, stay home, maintain social distance and be responsible for containing the spread.