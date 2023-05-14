The AI revolution is making waves everywhere. With so many different tools and apps to simplify every task, a lot more people are using artificial intelligence to create innovative stuff like art and paintings. It has become easier to merge eras and personalities, real characters with non-fictional appearances and every few days, we see the magic of AI in the art world.

As people reimagine several iconic figures in different settings, one user decided to include Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The user has made a collection of images featuring SRK as MCU heroes, and of course, fans of both are impressed as the post is now going viral. AI Artist Reimagines Bollywood and South Stars As 'Oldies'! View Pics of Prabhas, Salman Khan and Other Actors as Elderly Men.

Instagram user @mr_kashu_3431, a diehard SRK fan, made a post imagining Shah Rukh Khan in the superhero roles of Iron Man, Tony Stark, Captain America and Thor. Now while we have always been used to seeing SRK in his typical romantic roles, this is a lovely change, even though facilitated by AI.

The images are beautifully done, and some fans commented that they’d like to see the Bollywood actor as their favourite Marvel superhero. The AI-generated graphics give a realistic look to the actor’s appearance as superheroes. 'Avengers' Arrest Drug Dealers! Cops Dressed as Marvel Superheroes Conduct Narcotics Raid in Peru (Watch Video).

Check the Viral Post of SRK as Marvel Superheroes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kʌsʜʋ💞 (@mr_kashu_3431)

Which one of these is your favourite? A lot of people have loved the Iron Man look, while others feel Captain America is perfect. Some feel SRK fits into every Marvel character. Fans of the actor and the superhero universe have shared these images on social media platforms, making them go viral. Soon as these pictures came up online, they even sparked discussions of the possibility of the SRK playing a superhero in the MCU. Fans would, of course, be happy to see this become a reality. Well, at least with AI technology, we have got to see the actor don superhero costumes.

