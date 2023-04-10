Mumbai, April 10: Park authorities in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley were left stumped by a strange-looking critter that has been spotted there recently. Officials at the park are attempting to identify the ‘mystery animal’ seen on a game camera. Texas Parks and Wildlife employees who work at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park even released a picture of the animal on Facebook and asked the users to if they can identify it.

“Captured on game camera - a mystery animal lurking in the Rio Grande Valley! We're scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? Regardless, it's thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat", read the caption of the post which has now gone viral on social media. Watch: Strange 'Alien-Like' Creature Spotted In Sydney Streets After Heavy Rainfall, Biologists Left Puzzled!

"We'll keep you updated as we continue to investigate this mystery. Have you ever captured a mysterious animal on camera? Share your story in the comments, and let us know what you think this animal is…”, it continued.

It further added, “Photo of an animal walking at night. Trail Cam photo donated to us by a park visitor.”

'Mystery Animal’ Found in South Texas Park

Officials from the park revealed what they thought it might be after making several guesses saying, “Wow, this photo has got a lot of attention! We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much).” Strange Fish With Bird-Like Feathers Captured Swimming in Pacific Ocean; Viral Video of The Weird Black Marine Creature is Absolutely Terrifying.

To clarify, this photo was taken by a park visitor and we do not have an exact location where this photo was taken, except it was indeed in the RGV. While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range, they added.

