Mumbai, April 19: In NASA-released video footage, a UFO spotter claims to have found a significant evidence of extraterrestrial life on the red planet. Video clips from the red planet have previously proven a goldmine for Scott Waring, who runs the blog UFO Sightings Daily on YouTube where he sheds light on all the strange and fantastic UFO and alien news that he can locate.

In the clip from the Mars Perseverance rover's camera feed, Scott thinks he has discovered what he thinks is a ‘ten-meter’ disc that has smashed into the planet's surface. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

Scott describes it as a ‘perfect circle’ and speculates that it might be an alien craft, but he worries that if Elon Musk travels to Mars first, he might try to take it for himself.

I was looking at a Mars Perseverance rover photo when I realized that there was a metallic disk of about ten meters in diameter stuck into the top of the hill. Its a perfect circle and the other half is below the ground. Also nearby, there is a human-like sculpture carved into a large stone. The carving is about 2.5 meters long. Often NASA adds too much light to drown out all the important details, Waring stated in the description to the video.

Scott Waring Spots ‘Crashed Alien Spaceship’ on Mars

I added some shadow and deepening to reveal these important archeological discoveries. Can you imagine how important it would be to any country on Earth to get hold of a alien disk? Its Elon Musks dream come true, and since his people will be first to land on Mars, such technology will be claimed by him, he further added. Alien Life on Mars Confirmed? UFO Hunter Spots Pink and Green 'Plant' Growing on Red Planet, Calls It '100% Proof' of Extraterrestrial Life.

Previously, Scott posted a video of Mars, released by NASA, in which he noticed a ‘pink and green plant’ growing on the surface of the red planet. The video has gone crazy viral with netizens pouring in their astonishment on his discovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).