Alligators Engage in Fierce Battle at South Carolina Golf Course For Two Hours as Golfers Watch on, Scary Video Goes Viral

Alligators fight at South Carolina golf course

Video of two alligators fighting out on the 18th hole of a golf course in South Carolina has gone viral on social media platforms. The two reptiles were engaged in the battle for two hours as golf players watched on. The incident happened last week at Golf Club in Hilton Head Lakes. One of the alligators can be seen trying to bite the head of the another. They remain in that position for a long time not letting the other one go. Massive Alligator 'Fabio' Spotted Strolling Across in Florida Reserve, Watch Video.

The video was captured by Matthew Prffit who was golfing with his friends. He posted it on YouTube via Storyful on Sunday. 'They would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake,' 'The fight went on for about two hours,' says the shocked golfer. ‘Hitler’s Alligator’, Saturn That Survived Berlin World War II Bombing Dies in Moscow Zoo Aged 84 (View Pics & Video)

While alligators are common in the area, Proffit had not seen anything like this before. The golf course also posted it on his Facebook page saying, "Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!

Alligators Fighting at South Carolina Golf Course:

Multiple videos of alligators fighting on a Florida golf course had gone viral in the past. It seems that they generally come out of the nearby waterbody. In case of the recent video from South Carolina, it seems that the gators crawled up from a nearby lake and met paths leading to the fight. Seems, fight between gators are a common thing and they find reasons to wrestle.