An alligator that is believed to have belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hilter has died in Moscow zoo. The alligator survived World War II bombing in Berlin by escaping the zoo which was bombed in 1943. Three years later, British soldiers found it and gave it to the Soviet Union. Saturn arrived as a gift to the Berlin Zoo in 1936 after his birth in the United States. Announcing the death of the crocodile, the zoo said, "Yesterday morning, our Mississippi alligator Saturn died of old age. He was about 84 years old - an extremely respectable age."

In the wild, the normal life span of a Mississippi alligator is 30 to 50 years, but Saturn lived upto 84 years of age, maybe making it the oldest alligator to have lived. He has been having visitors at the zoo since 1946. The zoo also said that Saturn knew his keepers and loved to get massage with a brush. They also said that when irritated the crocs would crack steel feeding tongs and bits of concrete.

The zoo in a statement said, "Moscow Zoo has had the honour of keeping Saturn for 74 years. For us Saturn was an entire era, and that's without the slightest exaggeration... He saw many of us when we were children. We hope that we did not disappoint him."

Berlin, the capital of Nazi Germany, was bombed in 1945. Many of the the zoo's animals also perished in it. However, Saturn survived and lived for three years in the city where the climate is unsuited to alligators. It is now said that the alligator will now be stuffed and exhibited at a museum in Moscow named after Charles Darwin. Meanwhile, there is another long-living male alligator, Muja who is at Belgrade Zoo in Serbia, is also in his 80s.