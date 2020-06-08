Banksy Reveals New Artwork in Support of George Floyd Protests With Burning American Flag (View Pic)

Banksy artwork for George Floyd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Banksy, England based street artist, famous for his wonderful artworks often satirical in nature, has revealed a new art in support of George Floyd protests. The Black Lives Matter protests following the death of Floyd in police custody has emerged into a movement against racism in different parts of the world. Banksy has contributed his support, by revealing his artwork which shows a memorial scene of a black, silhouetted figure, but the wick of the candle is seen burning the American flag. He has also written a short piece on showing his support to the movement. Banksy's Latest 'Work from Home' Artwork amid Lockdown Is Making Fans Go Crazy! (View Pic).

The protests calling out to racism are limited not just to the US anymore. There were demonstrations seen in cities across the United Kingdom too. Banksy put up his latest artwork in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and called it a white people problem. He wrote, "People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system." He compared the situation to a broken pipe flooding an apartment for people living downstairs. He mentions they have to fix it and if white people do not fix it, they one's staying downstairs (black) will have to go upstairs and kick the door. Black Lives Matter Movement: Canadian Pilot Makes Raised Fist With Flight Path to Extend Support and Tribute to George Floyd (Check Pics and Video).

Check Banksy's Latest Artwork Here:

While the first image seems a normal memorial, the complete picture of the burning flag is so impactful! Last month, the street artist made a wonderful artwork to honour Britain's health service fighting off the coronavirus pandemic. It had a young boy playing with toys and a nurse was shown as a superhero, while other superhero figures kept aside. Banksy's way of depicting the issues has been loved by everyone and he strikes the chord of burning America with anti-racial protests yet again.