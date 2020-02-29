Amul Calls For Peace in Violence-Hit Delhi, Topical Ad Reads 'Dilli Aisa Kissi Ne Mera Toda'

Amul topical ad on Delhi violence (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 29: Indian dairy brand Amul is known for coming up with critical, sarcastic and comic advertisements on important events across streams. On Friday, Amul's topical ad was on violence-hit Delhi. Calling for peace, brotherhood and harmony, the dairy brand put up the ad showing the Amul girl in grief over a large scale of violence that swept Delhi's North-East district earlier this week. Delhi Violence: Journalists Attacked by Mob While Covering Clashes Between Pro And Anti CAA Groups.

"Dilli aisa kissi ne mera toda," read the Amul topical ad. The line is picked from a song, Dil aisa kisi ne mera toda, which was sung by Kishor Kumar and featured in movie Amanush. "#Amul Topical: Appealing for peace, brotherhood and harmony..." read Amul's tweet. The violence in Delhi's North-East district that continued for two days has caused 42 lives so far. The deceased include a head constable of Delhi and Intelligence Bureau officer, Ankit Sharma. SN Srivastava Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner, Succeeds Amulya Patnaik: Reports.

Amul Topical Ad on Delhi Violence:

Normalcy returned to Delhi on Friday and prohibitory orders were relaxed for 10 hours view of improvements in the ground situation. Areas under 12 of the 203 police stations in Delhi (about 4.2 per cent of the geographical area) got affected in the violence that began on February 23 evening and continued for a couple of days.