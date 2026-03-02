American YouTube sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr, professionally known as IShowSpeed, has officially promised fans a return to India later this year. The announcement came during a high-profile livestream in late February 2026, following a direct invitation from prominent Indian gaming personalities. Payal Gaming Meets iShowSpeed and MrBeast: Viral Streamer Calls Her 'PayPal' Again on Live Video.

The 21-year-old streamer, who recently surpassed 51 million subscribers, confirmed the news during a joint broadcast that featured YouTube philanthropist MrBeast and Indian gaming creator Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare.

A 'Deal' with S8UL

During the February 26 session, Payal Dhare extended an invitation for Speed to visit the S8UL gaming house in Mumbai. S8UL is widely regarded as India’s premier esports and gaming organisation.

Speed responded enthusiastically to the proposal, stating on camera, "They saying come to India? I will come to India this year. Promise. It’s a deal. S8UL? I’ll pull up to Paypal gaming house."

Is IShowSpeed Returning to India in 2026?

The interaction quickly went viral across social media platforms where fan accounts shared clips of the verbal agreement.

IShowSpeed’s First India Trip

This upcoming trip will mark Speed’s second major visit to the country. During that tour, Watkins became a fixture of local headlines as he navigated the streets of Mumbai and New Delhi, often wearing an Indian cricket jersey and engaging in impromptu cricket matches with fans.

From his viral collaboration with singer Daler Mehndi to his high-energy appearances at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the tour cemented his massive footprint in the region. The sheer scale of the crowds he attracted previously suggests that his 2026 return will likely require even more robust security and logistical planning to manage the anticipated fan turnout.

IShowSpeed’s Africa Tour

The announcement follows the conclusion of Speed’s 28-day "Speed Does Africa" tour in early 2026, where he visited nearly 20 countries and was even granted a Ghanaian passport.

Industry analysts suggest that his return to India is a strategic move to tap into the world's largest digital audience. While Speed briefly mentioned a "streaming break" in early February due to fluctuating platform revenue, his commitment to the India trip suggests that his international travel content remains a top priority. IShowSpeed vs Cheetah Video: YouTube Star Takes On World’s Fastest Animal, Clip Goes Viral.

No specific dates have been finalised for the visit, but fans expect the tour to take place in the latter half of 2026, potentially aligning with major sporting or cultural events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).