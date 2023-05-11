Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, and his family were named in an FIR filed on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing for defrauding BharatPe of Rs 81 crore, reported ANI. Under eight articles of the Indian penal code, an FIR has been filed against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Deepak Gupta, Sureash Jain, and Shwetank Jain. Ashneer Grover Takes Dig at Media As BharatPe Sues Him, Family for Rs 88.6 Crore Fraud.

FIR Filed Against Ashneer Grover

