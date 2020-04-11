ASMR Mukbang YouTuber Ssoyoung Eats Live Octopus and Other Sea Animals; Receives Backlash, Critics Call Her ‘Cruel’ (Watch Videos)

ASMR Mukbang YouTuber Ssoyoung Eats Live Sea Animals (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The South Korean YouTuber Ssoyoung, who boasts 3.4 million followers, is quite famous in the YouTube world. She has risen to viral fame for her videos consuming live seafood in vast quantities. Ssoyoung takes a unique approach to make her Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) content. Unlike others, she uses her quiet commentary and distinct background noise with the consumption of large quantities of live octopus, squids and other sea animals. Popular as the ASMR Mukbang YouTuber, the 30-year-old has lately received severe backlash with critics calling her ‘cruel.’ Some YouTubers even demanded YouTube ban her channel. The issue with many people take with Ssoyoung’s videos relates to what she is eating. UK YouTuber Sophie Michelle Earns Rs 56.2 Lakhs Annually With ASMR 'Whispering' Videos! Here's What ASMR Means.

ASMR is a relaxing, often soothing sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the body. It is triggered by placed sights and sounds such as whispers, accents and crackles. ASMR is a massively growing trend, and its demand on YouTube is increasing with each passing day. What makes Ssoyoung’s videos different is that she combines the quiet speaking voice and rustling ambient sound with the consumption of eating large quantities of seafood. After joining the platform in December, 2018, the 30-year-old has faced criticism from viewers and fellow creators with some accusing her of animal cruelty. Recently, YouTuber Rugge, posted a video titled, “Mukbang Youtuber who Hurts & Kills Animals on Camera.” In the video, he called for Ssoyoung’s removal from YouTube. “She tortures and kills animals before she eats them. On camera,” he said to his 332,000 subscribers. “Not sure how YouTube let this one slide,” he added. Revenge Served Cold! Chinese Blogger Attacked, Face Disfigured By Octopus While She Tried to Eat it Alive.

Watch Video: YouTuber Rugge Criticising Ssoyoung

The practise of eating live animals on the channel has upset many viewers. YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein who runs the h3h3Productions channel with his wife Hila, uploaded a video, combining Ssoyoung’s clips and criticising her. The video titled, “ASMR Has Gone Way Too Far,” features footage from the South Korean YouTuber’s mukbang videos, calling out her for zooming in on the writhing animals. “She clearly loves torturing animals,” he can be heard saying. Klein went on to address potential accusations he might face of bullying and xenophobia, but he doubled down his criticism.

Watch Video: YouTuber Klein Criticising Ssoyoung

Most of the commentators agreed to Klein. His video received more than 1.5 million views since uploaded. “I'm really glad creators are bringing awareness to this,” one commentator wrote. “I honestly don't understand why she gets so much support. One of the most popular mukbangers on the platform. Says a lot about humanity and how hypocritical people are,” said another. YouTube has not responded to the videos yet.