Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out, the demand for hand sanitisers has increased manyfold. In order to cater to the demands, several breweries and distilleries started to produce the product giving a break to the alcohol. But it led to a dangerous mix-up in Australia's Apollo Bay Distillery when a labelling fault sent out gin bottles but the contents had sanitiser! The company has recalled the products and put out a notice asking all customers to return the products to the shop from where they got it. Thankfully, the number of bottles was less and reportedly, one woman took sick after consuming the "gin". Alcohol Withdrawal Management During COVID-19 Pandemic: Struggling to Find Liquor During Lockdown? Here's How to Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms.

The bottles of hand sanitizers have been labelled as SS Casino Dry Gin. The products were sold between June 5 to June 7 at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse. These hand sanitisers contain glycerol and hydrogen peroxide. The distillery issued a recall notice on their Facebook page. It mentioned the side-effects of consumption which include nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst, and diarrhoea. As reported in 7News, a woman did happen to consume this gin and fell sick. Her friend had got it for her during those two days. Although she recovered fine, it is important to note that consumption of sanitiser is dangerous. A man from Karnataka who consumed a sanitiser as a substitute for alcohol died.

Check Their Facebook Post Here:

In their Facebook post, they also commented that they have successfully recalled all the bottles. One of the persons made a funny comment. He wrote, "Explains why nan got so wild at dinner." Thankfully, the damage has been contained since the number of bottles sold out were also less.

