Baba ka Dhaba, the roadside eatery in Delhi is now famous across the nation, thanks to the power of social media who in the past month collectively helped in whichever way they could for the owner Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badami Devi. It became a household name after the 80-year-old couple’s heartwarming story went viral on social media. People reached out to support them. But over the past few days, there have been a lot of controversies, especially after YouTubers Lakshay Chaudhary and Elvish Yadav allegedly claimed that food blogger, Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video and initiated charity, never actually gave the money to the elderly couple. As per the latest report, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kantra Prasad, has filed a complaint against the YouTuber for embezzling funds. Is donation made in the name of this elderly couple, whole a scam? As it made the headlines, social media is in shock.

After the plight of Prasad and his wife went viral on social media, many people reached out to the couple. Some went to the food stall, others donated and many continued to share their video where they were seen in tears for how the pandemic made their small business struggle so hard. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who shot the clip and shared on social media, urging everyone to help has also initiated several fund-raising moves claiming to help the elderly couple. Now the owner of the eatery alleges that he never received any donation money from Wasan.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said that Wasan uploaded the video on social media asking the public to donate money to the eatery owner. He continued alleging that Wasan, “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant.” The owner of the food joint continued to accuse the YouTuber of not providing details of the final transactions to him.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

As the complaint made the headlines, people on the internet are in shock. Is it a scam? Netizens are confused with the whole controversy. Many stated that they support the elderly couple, others continue stressing on the matter that the controversy should stop us from helping those in need. Meanwhile, YouTuber Wasan claimed to have uploaded the original bank statement link on his Facebook page.

I am not going to judge anyone , however the whole situation is awkward. One needs to be careful . If complaint turns out to be untrue , it would be hard to be inspired again to help anyone. People are splits in the view . Many are supporting #BabaKaDhaba and others Gaurav — Abhishek Singh (@abhishekcasm) November 2, 2020

An interesting twist in the story. What can we learn from this? - Help a community not a single entity. - Don’t raise donations in your own bank account. - Don’t be Greedy. - Be Grateful.#BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/zaNxVkvxbc — Himanshu Khagta (@khagta) November 2, 2020

People who use other people as a stepping stone often lose their balance. Good move by #BabaKaDhaba - this complaint was called for. — Bored Panda (@boredblackpanda) November 2, 2020

The human & heart in me hopes this turns out to be untrue not for Gaurav Wasan but for #BabaKaDhaba and 1000s across the country like him who need our support. Let not one alleged cheat derail this idea of help & humanity but beware of any more. https://t.co/TzBOmtXcx9 — थॉमस शेल्बी ♌️ (@ASIFICARE10) November 2, 2020

@gauravwasan08 really don't know who's victim here. But guys don't stop helping the people in need no matter if they remember our work for them or not. It's our duty as human for a better society. ❤️#BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/qf51itEGFq — MEHFUZ (@Mehfuzsr) November 2, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial) on Oct 28, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

More detail about the same is yet to unfold. But whatever the outcome is, one should let this demotivate the whole intention of supporting those in need, especial during the time of a pandemic, where the small businesses are at a significant loss.

