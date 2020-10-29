Baba ka Dhaba became a household name after a heartwarming story of the 80-year-old couple owning a food stall in Delhi went viral. From crying for having no means to support themselves to now brimming with donations and crowd visiting, this story of local food stall's success filled many hearts. But now there's a controversy regarding the amount of donations that were collected by food blogger Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official. YouTubers Lakshay Chaudhary and Elvish Yadav have now pointed out that the food blogger never gave these funds to 80-year-old couple Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami. However, Gaurav Wasan has denied the claims. So what exactly is the whole controversy?

Baba Ka Dhaba has proved to be a testament of humanity and proved the power of social media. The couple recently was treated for free for their cataract surgery in Delhi. But the latest update brings to light that one needs to be careful while dealing with online transactions. We do not know exactly who is at fault here, but here's what the controversy is about.

Gaurav Wasan who goes by Instagram handle Swad Official uploaded a video of 80-year-old couple from Delhi's Malviya Nagar who were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. This video went viral online. Here's The Video:



Soon the video was passed on every social media platform and people gathered to support Baba ka Dhaba. Several people who could go not go and eat here asked for details and donated money to help this couple. The story got lots of support from celebrities as well.

As support and donations come in for the couple, YouTubers Lakshay Chaudhary and Elvish Yadav uploaded videos calling out to Gaurav Wasan. They accused him of cheating and not sharing the actual money of donations with the couple.

Here's Lakshay Chaudhary's Video on Gaurav Wasan:

Here's Elvish Yadav's Video on Swad Official:

After the allegations came up, Gaurav Wasan refuted all of them. In a report to Hindustan Times, he said, "People who are asking for proof aren’t wrong in doing so, and I will put out all proofs necessary. These allegations have been made only to pull me down, there is no truth in them!"

Gaurav Wasan then uploaded a few pictures of excel sheets and bank transactions to prove his side of the story.

Here's His Explanation Video and Bank Statements:

However, the proof is said to be edited and fake. Social media users are still not convinced with Wasan's proof and have called out to his "fraudulent measures." Here's a Tweet:



That fraud food blogger has released a Excel sheet in the name of bank statement and someone even donated "0" rupees to him, bankers, is it possible? And lastly, he showed 2 different transactions of different dates but with same transaction ID 🤦🏻‍♂️ kitna jhoot bolega re baba? pic.twitter.com/vPO1yuXsIS — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 28, 2020

So this is the case of what is happening with Baba ka Dhaba donations. We do not know exactly if the funds have been completely transferred to the couple or the numbers being showed are correct.

