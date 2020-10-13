Baba ka Dhaba—a small street-side eatery in Delhi that everybody knows in India, thanks to a viral video captured by food blogger Gaurav Wasan. From struggling hard to get back in basic earnings per day during a pandemic to giving major life goals, the 80-year-old couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have set a footmark in our life. It is not only how they continued to struggle without letting age come in their way, but the viral story also regained our faith in humanity. Official Humans of Bombay now featured the couple who runs their eatery and pens down how Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have come this far. Prasad was all in praises for his wife, without whose support, he said, would have never been able to continue with his business. From child marriage to running an eatery at 80, let us know about them, a little more as they continue to give all of us major couple goals.

Prasad was 5-year-old, and Badami Devi was 3-year-old when they got married Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. At the time, they didn’t know what they were being tied into. “The only memory I have of the ceremony is of her hair in a braid; she looked like a doll,” Prasad was quoted saying in the Instagram post. As they grew older as friends, they understood the responsibilities of being ‘pati’ and ‘patni.’ He added, “Our friendship slipped into love–we’d grown up together & known each other our whole life. We’re luckier than most, but we knew we didn’t want our kids to have the same fate as us.” From Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi to Kanji Bade Wala in Agra, Here's How and Why We Need to Take 'Vocal For Local' Movement and 'Power of Social Media' Offline.

After giving birth to the first child, Badami Devi and his husband moved to Delhi in 1961. From starting as a fruit seller to vegetables to opening a chai stall and finally Baba Ka Dhaba in 1990, their journey will awe you. “So, in 1990, after hitting a half-century, we started Baba Ka Dhaba! Badami Ji does the chopping & I cook. There’s no ‘aadmi ka kaam’ or ‘aurat ka kaam’; 50-50 partners hain hum!” he added.

Know More About the 80-Year-Old Couple

Because of the lockdown, like many businesses, Baba Ka Dhaba also became the victim of the economic slowdown. Their older son also lost his job. But they continued to struggle, with the hope that one-day things will be back to how it was. “Out of nowhere, a stranger came & took our video–the next day, we woke up to a line outside!” Kanta Prasad added. And we all know what happened after. Social media highlighted plight and Indians stood up to shower help in every way possible. The fact that the couple never lost their hope, is one of the biggest lessons we all should take from the viral story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).