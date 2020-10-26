New Delhi, October 26: After the story of the owner of Baba ka Dhaba went viral, people lined up at the local food stall to support him. People are still helping the owner of “Baba Ka Dhaba” and his wife. According to reports, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi were treated of cataract by a doctor in Delhi. Dr Samir Sud of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital gave free cataract treatment to the couple. Baba Ka Dhaba Gets Crowded as People in Delhi's Malviya Nagar Queue Up at the Food Joint After Video of the Octogenarian Couple Goes Viral; View Pics.

A Twitter user, Vasundhara Tankha Sharma, also tweeted the picture of Dr Sud treating Prasad. She tweeted, “My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness.” Bollywood actor Richa Chadha also appreciated Dr Sud for his selfless service. ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Is a Testimonial of Humanity: From the Power of Social Media to the Importance of Supporting Vocal for Local, 5 Things We Learn From the Viral Story of This Elderly Couple.

Tweet by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma:

My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataract. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today. Thank you so much, sir!!! Touching to see the continued act of kindness ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9N4Mul8Zq3 — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 26, 2020

The couple had cataract due to which they were having difficulty in seeing. Earlier this month, the video of the octogenarian couple struggling to make ends meet as their business was hit severely amid the coronavirus pandemic went viral. After the video went viral, people lined up outside the “Dhaba” in Malviya Nagar. The video which went viral was initially shared by Gaurav Wasan, on his Instagram account.

