Elephants can be so adorable at times! If you are fond of these jumbos recent incident from Thailand will make you love them even more. A cute baby wild elephant was recently caught eating on some sugarcanes in a field, and when caught by officers, the jumbo tried to hide behind a pole! Well, what might look like a part of some cartoon episode, did actually take place in Thailand when a cute elephant tried to take some solace behind a pole to not be seen. Picture of the jumbo has been shared online and you cannot help but go "Awww!" at this dumbo jumbo. Baby Elephant Nudging Man to Play With It Will Hit You Right in The Feels (Watch Video).

The incident took place in Chiang Mai, north Thailand. Wild elephants are found in great numbers here but this one has to be the cutest criminal! The baby elephant was apparently feasting on some sugarcanes in a farmer's field when locals approached him. Now to not get caught, the animal tried to sneak behind a narrow pole. Quite obviously, he could not hide but is in fact being seen by everyone around the world as the picture of his 'hiding spot' is going viral online. This also reminds us of a similar dumbo jumbo who got stuck in a fence in Thailand.

Check The Viral Pic of Baby Elephant Here:

How cute, right? The picture is being shared on multiple social media platforms and people are loving it. Some even joked that they could not see the elephant but just a big pole there. Jumbos can be really cute at times. Remember, the video of a little baby elephant chasing after dogs? The little ones can be so cute at times. The bigger wild elephants are calm but can create a ruckus if they see a danger. But this little one above has to be the cutest dumbo we have seen in recent times.

