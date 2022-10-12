Balenciaga has introduced a bag that resembled to Lays Chips bag. The bag was introduced at Paris Fashion Week 2022. The bag is estimated to cost around USD 1,800. The handbag is available in leather which is printed with Lay's chips bag of different flavours. It has also launched a spicy Balenciaga flavoured version. The interior of the handbag has a metallic silver lining and also features the Balenciaga text in the outside. The bag also has a zipper at the top for closure. Also Read | ‘Shoelace’ Earrings by Balenciaga Priced at Rs 20,847 Leaves Netizens Baffled, Call It Crime Against Fashion (View Viral Photos).

Balenciaga Launches Lay's Chips Bag Priced USD 1800

Balenciaga got a Lays bag coming out soon pic.twitter.com/kJMbJ8m7Dh — HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) October 6, 2022

